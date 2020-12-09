Significant step forward for two new health facilities in Tuam

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a significant step forward for two new major health facilities planned for Tuam.

The HSE will shortly select a contractor for a new 50 bed community nursing facility, which will be located beside the new primary care unit.

It’ll replace the existing Aras Mhuire facility which has been deemed not fit for purpose, with construction set to begin in March.

Meanwhile, a tender for the refurbishment of the old Grove hospital building is being issued this week.

The project will convert the building into a mental health day hospital and a disability services unit.

Galway East Deputy Sean Canney says both projects represent a significant investment in public health care in Tuam and the North Galway area.

Independent Deputy Canney says he received an assurance on the Old Grove refurbishment project in the Dáil this morning…

