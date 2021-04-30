Significant step forward for Moycullen Bypass today

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a significant step forward today for the long-awaited Moycullen Bypass.

Tenders have now been issued to five pre-qualified contractors.

The €50m project will see the construction of new carriageway from the townland of Drimcong, north-west of the village, to the townland of Clydagh, south-east of the village.

Once construction begins, it’s estimated the project will take around two years to complete.

It’s expected the successful contractor will be announced around July.

Senator Sean Kyne says all going well, the project should move to construction in the late summer…

