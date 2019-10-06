Significant stake in Galway Clinic goes on market

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A significant stake in the Galway Clinic on the outskirts of the city has been put on the market.

It follows a long-running legal battle between the founders of the Blackrock Hospital Group – which owns Galway Clinic – and investors in the group.

In recent times, founding brothers of the Blackrock Clinic Hospital Group, Joseph and Jimmy Sheehan, have found themselves on opposing sides in long-running legal disputes.

The row relates to a spectrum of disagreements, such as plans for Galway Clinic and the manner in which certain stakes in the hospital were transferred.

According to the Sunday Business Post, a Deloitte receiver is now selling a 25 percent stake in Galway Clinic held by Blackrock Medical Partners, which is linked to Joseph Sheehan.

It’s reported the likely buyer is beef magnate Larry Goodman, whose firm Parma Investments already owns a major stake in Galway Clinic.

Galway Clinic is a 146 bed private hospital which employs 140 physicians and surgeons across specialist fields.

The latest accounts available show it had revenue of €91m – of which €5m was pre-tax profit.