Galway Bay fm newsroom – A significant seizure of cannabis has been made at house in Galway city.

During the search, the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit also seized over โ‚ฌ3,500 worth of tobacco and โ‚ฌ2,650 cash.

The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

A man in his 60s was arrested during yesterday’s operation.

He has since been released without charge, and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.