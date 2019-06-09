Significant roadworks to get underway in Oranmore and Gort from tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Significant roadworks will get underway in Oranmore and Gort from tomorrow morning.

The works on the N67 in Oranmore will start tomorrow morning at the roundabout at the Maldron Hotel.

The project involves work on the roundabout itself, and will then head north on the Claregalway Road for 1km.

It’s expected the works will take around one month to complete – and traffic management measures will be in place during that time.

Meanwhile, a section of the Derrybrien to Gort Road will be closed from tomorrow morning to facilitate road improvement works.

The works will take place along a 2.5km stretch between the hours of 7am and 7pm from tomorrow until Thursday.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays and allow additional time for any journeys using the affected routes.