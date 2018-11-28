Current track
Significant rise in profits at Galway-based Supermacs

Written by on 28 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Newly filed accounts have revealed that Supermac’s has seen pre-tax profits climb to almost €22 million.

Supermac’s boss Pat McDonagh says the Galway Plaza development on the M6 Motorway was a key player in the significant boost in revenue.

According to the Irish Times, Mr. McDonagh, however, plans selling off all of his pubs in the US, citing difficulties in remotely running the businesses and the work to be done at home in Ireland.

