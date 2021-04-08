Significant progress on fibre optic cable between Iceland and Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Significant progress is being made on a project to install a fibre optic cable on the ocean floor between Iceland and Galway.

The IRIS Sub-Sea Telecoms Cable is being installed by Farice, a telecoms company owned by the Icelandic Government.

When complete, the cable will connect Iceland to Galway, and then onwards to Denmark and the Nordic countries.

The ambitious project will get underway in summer 2022, and fibre optic cabling will be laid at a rate of 20km per day, at a depth of 1,500m.

Works on underground ducting and the termination station at Galway Port will take place in November of this year.

Meanwhile, works will be carried out at Ballyloughane Strand in April 2021 to bring the cable onshore.

CEO of Farice, Thorvardur Sveinsson, says the cable will provide direct high-capacity links to Iceland, North Europe and will also enhance connectivity in Galway.