Significant progress made on Oranmore pedestrian safety projects

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Significant progress has been made on advancing long-sought pedestrian safety works on roads in Oranmore.

Independent Councillor Jim Cuddy says he’s been working with Galway West Deputy Noel Grealish on a number of projects in recent years and many are now starting to come to fruition.

These include a pedestrian crossing at the Maldron Hotel Roundabout, new foothpath from the Maldron Hotel to Oran Town Shopping Centre and street lighting leading towards Oranmore Train Station.

Works to tackle surface water flooding along the coast road and install new footpaths at Cloonarkin drive are also being advanced.

Councillor Cuddy says it’s a relief to see progress being made, as some projects have been sought for many years.

