Significant progress in delivery of Moycullen bypass

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has taken a significant step forward in delivering the proposed N59 Moycullen bypass.

The local authority has advertised for a pre-qualification list of suitable contractors for the 36 million euro project on the main Galway to Clifden road.

Prior to awarding the contract, the County Council will assess the suitability of applicants to carry out the scheme – which is expected to take up to 22 months from start to finish.

The project aims to reduce journey times while also improving safety for pedestrians and cyclists by re-directing traffic for destinations beyond Moycullen

Galway Senator Sean Kyne says it’s hoped works will begin next year.