There’s been a major step forward for a series of road works along the N59 .

The construction contract for works on a substantial re-alignment of the road between Oughterard and Maam Cross is to be awarded by the end of the month.

In addition to the works, the council has also received the go ahead from the National Parks and Wildlife Service to install 10 kilometers of fencing between Bunakill and Claremont.

