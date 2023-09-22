Galway Bay FM

22 September 2023

~1 minutes read

Significant objections to halting site plans in Oranmore

Share story:
Significant objections to halting site plans in Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a significant number of local objections to plans for a halting site in Oranmore. The plans, led by G. Horan, would see a temporary site with four bays constructed at Prospect, Maree.

The issues raised are too numerous to mention, but one of the most common arguments is that the applicant allegedly hasn’t proven a rural housing need or rural links to the area. Several claim the area is currently being used as a dumping ground, describing items like an abandoned car and caravan, as well as bath tubs.

Another common point of contention is the local road network, described as being totally unsuitable for vehicles towing caravans. One warns it’s well used by pedestrians and cyclists – including children – and they will directly hold the county council responsible for any potential accident involving a member of their family.

It’s further argued that the plans present serious environmental concerns given the sites proximity to Galway Bay. County planners are due to make a decision in the coming weeks.

Share story:

Investigation finds Galway County Council breached data rules over use of CCTV

The Data Protection Commission has found that Galway County Council breached data protection rules over the use of CCTV cameras. An investigation was carr...

Six Galway-based companies win at Ireland's Best Managed Companies Awards 2023

Six Galway-based companies win at this years Ireland’s Best Managed Companies awards, led by Deloitte in association with Bank of Ireland. JJ Rhatig...

Galway promoted to 50 leading Belgian and Dutch tour operators and travel agents

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has been promoted to 50 leading Belgian and Dutch tour operators and travel agents at Tourism Ireland’s B2B worksh...

Inis Meáin's Blackberry Festival to feature unique folklore exhibition

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Inis Meáin’s Blackberry Festival is to include a folklore exhibition as part of this year’s event which takes ...