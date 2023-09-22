Significant objections to halting site plans in Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a significant number of local objections to plans for a halting site in Oranmore. The plans, led by G. Horan, would see a temporary site with four bays constructed at Prospect, Maree.

The issues raised are too numerous to mention, but one of the most common arguments is that the applicant allegedly hasn’t proven a rural housing need or rural links to the area. Several claim the area is currently being used as a dumping ground, describing items like an abandoned car and caravan, as well as bath tubs.

Another common point of contention is the local road network, described as being totally unsuitable for vehicles towing caravans. One warns it’s well used by pedestrians and cyclists – including children – and they will directly hold the county council responsible for any potential accident involving a member of their family.

It’s further argued that the plans present serious environmental concerns given the sites proximity to Galway Bay. County planners are due to make a decision in the coming weeks.