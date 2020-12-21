Significant investment to support 13 new jobs at city based tech firm

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – 13 new jobs are to be created at a city-based tech firm following an investment of €650 thousand.

The majority investment was made in Ronspot Solutions through the Halo Business Angel Network, with additional investment from Enterprise Ireland.

Ronspot Solutions, which is based at GMIT’s Innovation Hub, offers office parking and hot desk management services.

The firm says the investment will support the expansion of the company, which is expected to treble in size by 2022.

This is partly due to growing market opportunities created by the increase in blended remote and in-office working due to Covid-19.

Ronspot Solutions says the 13 new roles will be in the areas of sales, marketing and operations.