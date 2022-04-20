Significant increase in unemployment across Galway in March

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was a significant increase in unemployment across Galway during March.

Figures from the CSO show there are now 8,607 people out of work across the county.

That’s an increase of more than 800 people compared to February.

The largest individual increase was Galway City, where the live register increased by 543 to finish at 4,431.

In Tuam, an additional 77 people joined the unemployment list, which now stands at 1,207.

There were very similar increases recorded in Loughrea, where there are now 817 people out of work, and Gort, where the figure is 633.

In Ballinasloe, the live register rose by 27 people last month to finish at 946.

While there was a more marginal increase in Clifden, where the figure now stands at 573 – representing an additional 13 people compared to February.