Significant increase in travel on Galway-Limerick rail line

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a considerable increase in travel along the Galway-Limerick rail service.

The line reported a rapid growth of more than 14 percent last year – compared to a 25 percent average decrease on other lines nationwide.

The Chief Executive of Iarnród Éireann will meet Oireachtas members from the West and Mid-West on February 15th, to discuss increasing frequency on the Galway-Limerick line.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Galway West Deputy Éamon O’Cuiv believes that the latest figures prove the value of rail lines in the West.

Photo – Wikipedia