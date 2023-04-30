Significant increase in new homes completed across Galway

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- There’s been a significant increase in the number of new homes being completed across Galway.

Figures for the first quarter of this year show the figure stood at 282 homes – 100 more units compared to the same time last year.

Between January and March, 25 homes were completed in Connemara South, with a further 17 new homes built in Connemara North.

The figure for Gort-Kinvara stands at 39, followed by Tuam at 33, Ballinasloe at 29, Athenry-Oranmore at 27 and Loughrea at 19.

Within the city boundaries, 38 new homes were completed in Galway City East; 31 in Galway City West; and 24 in Galway City Central.

Nationally, figures from the CSO show that the number of new homes completed increased by over 19 percent compared to the same time last year.

The stats for Q1 show just over 6,700 new homes were built across the country – compared to 5,600 in the same period last year.