Significant increase in job listings across Galway during first quarter

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Job listings across Galway increased significantly in the first quarter of this year.

That’s according to new figures which show Galway is one of the strongest performers nationwide, behind Dublin, Limerick and Waterford.

The figures are complied by IrishJobs, based on postings on IrishJobs.ie and Jobs.ie.

Between January and March, vacancies in Galway were up by 21 percent compared to the last three months of 2020.

The listings for the first quarter are also up by a single percent when compared with the same time last year.

Industries fueling the growth include science, pharmaceuticals, food, medical professionals, healthcare and IT.

While sectors affected by lockdown such as hospitality, retail, beauty, sport and leisure continue to experience huge drops in available jobs.

Nationally, the biggest increase over the past three months was in Dublin, where job listings are up by close to 50 percent.

While the biggest drop was recorded in Longford, where vacancies are down by 60 percent.