Significant increase in fish tonnage at Rossaveal Harbour

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Rossaveal Harbour has recorded a substantial increase in fish tonnage for last year.

Statistics issued by Bord Iascaigh Mhara show that landings at the Connemara harbour were worth €17m during 2018.

The statistics from Bord Iascaigh Mhara, which is the statutory body for the fishing industry, show landings at Rossaveal were up by 20% last year.

3,300 tons of fish were landed at the Connemara harbour in 2018, which is 600 tonnes up on 2017.

Aran, Galway and Irish fishing vessels brought in most of the catch at 94%.

Landings in Rossaveal last year were worth €17m and that is €5m. more than the previous year.

While the trend was upwards in Rossaveal the Connemara port is on the lower scale on the Atlantic Seaboard.

Killybegs in Donegal – a major port – had 200,000 tons of fish landed there in 2018 and Dingle in Kerry, a smaller port, had twice the tonnage of Rossaveal.

Fishing vessels from abroad tend to land their catch at the larger harbours. However, the latest figures put the graph in a more positive direction in Rossaveal.