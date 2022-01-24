Significant increase in commencement notices for new homes across Galway last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was an increase of more than 25 percent in commencement notices for new homes across Galway last year.

Commencement notices indicate the number of homes on which construction got underway on a monthly basis.

New figures from the Department of Housing show an increase of more than 40 percent in Commencement Notices nationwide last year.

Between January and December, notices were received for 30,724 new homes across the country.

That’s 40 percent higher than the figure for 2020 – and almost the same as the combined totals for 2016 and 2017.

In Galway, Commencement Notices for 1,237 new residential homes were received last year, an increase of 27 percent on the figure recorded in 2020.

Of these, 769 notices were lodged for new properties in the county, while a further 468 notices were received for properties in Galway City.

The highest figure was recorded in May – which saw Commencement Notices lodged for 219 new homes in the city and county.