Significant increase in cases of Covid-19 among staff at UHG

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a significant increase in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 among medical staff at UHG.

According to the Irish Independent, up to 40 Junior Doctors are now in self-isolation, while high numbers of medical staff have tested positive.

Sources at University Hospital Galway have confirmed to Galway Bay FM News there have been a significant number of cases in the past week.

One medical source says it’s difficult to understand how the hospital will continue to operate effectively under the current pressure, given the amount of staff who are absent.

According to the Irish Independent, up to 40 junior doctors are now in self isolation, while “scores” of medical staff have tested positive for the virus.

It comes as the number of patients being treated for Covid-19 at UHG has risen to it’s highest level in almost two months.

Saolta has also reminded the public in recent days to avoid all visits to the hospital unless on compassionate grounds.

It advised there are currently 2 wards closed to new admissions due to a number of confirmed cases of Covid-19.