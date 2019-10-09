Significant funding to support Irish language scheme in honor of Galway hurler Joe McDonagh

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Almost €700 thousand in funding has been allocated to initiatives supporting the Irish language nationwide – including a new scheme in honor of the late Galway hurler Joe McDonagh.

The funding of €683 thousand has been awarded to Glór na nGael to develop the Joe McDonagh Foundation and support the Teanga Tí/Family language scheme.

The Joe McDonagh Foundation encourages the use of Irish in innovative ways in GAA clubs nationwide – with six Galway clubs participating to date.

While the Teanga Tí/Family language scheme supports households where Irish is the main language – and works with 15 gaelscoileanna nationwide including Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh in Knocknacarra.

Gaeltacht Minister and Galway West TD Sean Kyne says the schemes support the use of Irish outside the education system and traditional Gaeltacht areas.