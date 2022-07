Galway Bay fm newsroom – A €100 thousand public safety project in Headford has been completed following several weeks of works.

It saw the installation of LED public lighting and 200 metres of new footpaths serving two major estates.

Councillor Andrew Reddington says all they’re waiting for now is the ESB to connect the lights.

And he says it’s a huge relief to see this hugely beneficial project finally come to fruition after years of fighting for funding