26 July 2024
~1 minutes read
Significant extension confirmed for Mercy College in Woodford
Mercy College, Woodford has been given the go ahead for a significant extension and refurbishment project.
It will include the development of two new mainstream classrooms, two Woodwork rooms, a Project Store and a new special needs room.
It’ll also involve the reconfiguration of the existing Woodwork room into a Design/Computer Graphics classroom.
Speaking on Galway Talks, Minister Anne Rabbitte says this development will greatly improve the school-experience for pupils: