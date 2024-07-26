Significant extension confirmed for Mercy College in Woodford

Mercy College, Woodford has been given the go ahead for a significant extension and refurbishment project.

It will include the development of two new mainstream classrooms, two Woodwork rooms, a Project Store and a new special needs room.

It’ll also involve the reconfiguration of the existing Woodwork room into a Design/Computer Graphics classroom.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Minister Anne Rabbitte says this development will greatly improve the school-experience for pupils: