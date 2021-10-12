Significant drop in unemployment across Galway during September

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was a significant drop in unemployment across Galway last month.

Almost a thousand people left the live register, with every area in the county experiencing a drop in unemployment.

Last month, there were 7,814 people unemployed across Galway – that’s a significant drop of almost a thousand people when compared to August.

The biggest drop was in the city, where 438 people left the live register during September, leaving it at 3,965.

The next biggest decrease was in Tuam, where the figure fell by 150 people to stand at 1,184.

There was a similar drop in Loughrea, where there was a decrease of 131 people, leaving the unemployment figure at 742.

In Ballinasloe, 111 people left the live register last month – with 931 now out of work in the area.

There was also a relatively large drop in Gort, with 70 people returning to work, leaving the number of those out of work at 546.

There was a more minor decrease in unemployment in Clifden last month – with the live register finishing at 446, a drop of 18 compared to August.