Significant drop in UHG patients waiting on trolleys this month compared to May 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Galway in May has significantly dropped when compared to the same time last year.

Nationally, over 9,000 people were left on trolleys around the country this month, an increase of 114 per cent from May 2006.

New figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show 454 patients were left waiting on trolleys in UHG this month compared to 637 patients in May 2018.

However, Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe recorded an increase of 21 in the same period, from 31 patients to 52.

INMO figures show University Hospital Limerick and South Tipperary Hospital recorded their worst ever May on record.

Of the 9,015 patients treated on trolleys around the country this month, 78 were children.