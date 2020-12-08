Significant drop in rape and sexual assault across city

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a significant drop in the number of cases of rape and sexual assault across the city.

However, figures from the City Joint Policing Committee show a rise in domestic incidents reported to Gardai.

To the end of October, 13 cases of rape were reported to Gardai in the city – a drop of over 50 percent on the figure of 28 recorded the same time last year.

Sexual assaults were also down by a similar margin during that time – from 37 cases to 22.

However, there was an increase in domestic incidents.

Breaches of barring, safety and protection orders rose by 26 percent, from 43 cases to 54.

But there was a slight drop in the number of domestic incidents for which no offence was disclosed.

Elsewhere, assaults causing harm were down by 15 percent – with 76 cases recorded.

While there was no change in the number of minor assaults, which stood at 263.

Meanwhile, there was a drop of almost a fifth in public order offences, with 427 cases recorded to the end of October.