Galway Bay FM

2 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Significant drop in new electric car sales in Galway this year

Share story:
Significant drop in new electric car sales in Galway this year

There has been a significant drop in the number of new electric car sales in Galway so far this year.

From January to June in 2023, there were 548 new EV sales, while there has been just over 300 in the same time in 2024

It represents a decrease of over 40 percent – while new car sales generally are steady, with just a minor 2 percent drop in a year.

Nationally new car registrations are down 50 percent, while EV sales are down 25 percent across the country.

Petrol cars continue to lead the market, accounting for 33 percent of sales, while Diesel is the second-most popular fuel type at 23 percent of sales.

Share story:

Young woman raped in Galway shed waives her anonymity to allow her attacker to be named

A young woman raped in a Galway shed has waived her anonymity in order to allow her attacker to be named. The eight-year jail term to be served by rapist ...

Inspection identifies significant fire safety issues at nursing home in Ballinasloe

An inspection has revealed significant fire safety issues at a nursing home in Ballinasloe. The unannounced HIQA inspection was carried out at Aperee Livi...

Over a thousand patients on trolleys at UHG during June

Over a thousand patients were left on trolleys at Unviersity Hospital Galway during the month of June. It’s the second highest number in the country...

Tuam area councillor says HSE cannot be "bystander" as Pieta House faces funding challenges

A Tuam area councillor says the HSE cannot simply act as a “bystander” while Pieta House faces funding challenges. It’s as the charity i...