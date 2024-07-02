Significant drop in new electric car sales in Galway this year

Share story:

There has been a significant drop in the number of new electric car sales in Galway so far this year.

From January to June in 2023, there were 548 new EV sales, while there has been just over 300 in the same time in 2024

It represents a decrease of over 40 percent – while new car sales generally are steady, with just a minor 2 percent drop in a year.

Nationally new car registrations are down 50 percent, while EV sales are down 25 percent across the country.

Petrol cars continue to lead the market, accounting for 33 percent of sales, while Diesel is the second-most popular fuel type at 23 percent of sales.