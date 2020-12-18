Significant drop in Galway cases of Covid-19 linked to outbreaks

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a significant drop in the number of Covid-19 cases in Galway that are linked to outbreaks.

Figures from the CSO show the figure has effectively halved in a short period of time.

In the week ending Friday, December 11th, Galway recorded 32 cases of Covid-19 linked to outbreaks.

That’s a significant drop on the figure of 59 recorded the week previous.

For the first time in weeks, Galway’s now fallen out of the top 3 counties in terms of cases linked to outbreaks.

Dublin and Mayo have the highest figure with both at 65, followed by Donegal at 57, and Cavan at 37.

Meanwhile, the average age of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Galway remains the lowest nationwide, at 26.

That’s 7 years younger than the next lowest figure, which is Limerick at 33.