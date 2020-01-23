Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a significant drop in claims involving uninsured drivers across Galway.

That’s according to new figures from the Motor Insurers Bureau of Ireland.

The MIBI is a non-profit organisation established to compensate victims of road traffic accidents caused by uninsured or unidentified vehicles.

It recorded a drop of 21 percent in claims from Galway during 2019 – after receiving 88 claims over the course of the year.

That’s a drop of 24 on the figure of 112 claims recorded in 2018.

However, some counties experienced significant increases – the largest of which was in Kilkenny, which saw claims rise by 62 percent.

Other counties with considerable increases include counties Clare and Longford, both of which had an increase of over 30 percent.

Meanwhile, the largest decrease was in Co. Roscommon which experienced a sharp drop of 65 percent over the course of last year.

However, the MIBI says the overall national level of claims is consistent with 2018 – and the continued high level of uninsured cases shows the clear need for the new automatic number plate recognition system.