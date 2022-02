Galway Bay FM Newsroom- There was a significant drop in numbers using the Park & Ride service in the city over the Christmas period.

The annual service resumed in December after being suspended for Christmas 2020 due to COVID-19.

Just over 8,300 people used the 2021 service – compared to more than 26 thousand people in December 2019.

This week’s meeting of Galway City Council heard the figure is not surprising and broadly in line with what was expected, given the circumstances.