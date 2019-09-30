Significant drop in alcohol and drug related crime since the start of 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County Galway has seen a significant drop in alcohol and illegal drugs offences since the start of 2019 when compared to the same period last year.

New figures presented at the first Joint Policing Committee meeting of the new Galway County Council have shown a drop of 30 per cent in offences relating to the sale and supply of drugs in county Galway from January to August this year.

However, levels of simple possession jumped 15 per cent in the same period.

Cannabis has been the most highly seized substance in Galway in the last 6 months, with almost €400,000 worth of the drug impounded to date this year.

Thats followed by close to €250,000 euro worth of cocaine taken off the streets by gardai .

Drink driving is also slightly down this year, with 127 drivers caught over the influence compared to 166 last year.

Assaults causing harm and public order offences have also seen a drop of 27 per cent and 8 per cent respectively.

Chief Superintendent of the Western Region, Tom Curley says he is happy with the progress but the Gardaí need the public’s help.