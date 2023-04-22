Significant delays expected to train services between Galway and Dublin

Communters travelling between Galway and Dublin today and tomorrow are been advised that delays are expected between Galway and Dublin due to works on the rail line.

Engineering works will be done by Irish Rail on the line between Hazelhatch and Sallins and a number of scheduled train services going both ways have been cancelled.

Several other trains have had additional stops added to the journey, while others will have bus transfers for the leg of the journey between Galway and Athlone.

As a result of the works two services have been cancelled. The 16:30 Heuston to Galway and the 17.10 Heuston to Athlone service.

Tomorrow morning’s 6.25 Galway to Heuston service has also been cancelled.

The list of services delayed or cancelled are…

11:25 Heuston to Galway will call additionally at Hazelhatch, Sallins, Newbridge, Kildare, Monasterevin and Clara

13:25 Heuston to Galway is deferred to 14:10, will call additionally at Hazelhatch, Sallins, Newbridge, Kildare and Monasterevin

15:35 Heuston to Galway is deferred to 16:15, will call additionally at Hazelhatch, Sallins, Newbridge, Kildare and Monasterevin, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Galway, second bus transfer from Athlone to Athenry and Galway, third bus transfer from Athlone to Ballinasloe, Athenry and Galway

16:30 Heuston to Galway is cancelled

17:10 Heuston to Athlone is cancelled

17:30 Heuston to Galway is deferred to 18:15, will call additionally at Hazelhatch, Kildare and Monasterevin, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Galway, second bus transfer from Athlone to Athenry and Galway, third bus transfer from Athlone to Ballinasloe, Athenry, Oranmore and Galway

18:30 Heuston to Galway is cancelled

19:35 Heuston to Galway is deferred to 20:20, will call additionally at Hazelhatch, Sallins, Newbridge, Kildare and Monasterevin, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Galway, second bus transfer from Athlone to Athenry and Galway, third bus transfer from Athlone to Ballinasloe, Athenry, Oranmore and Galway

06:25 Galway to Heuston is cancelled

07:30 Galway to Heuston will call additionally at Clara, Monasterevin, Kildare, Newbridge and Hazelhatch

09:30 Galway to Heuston is deferred to 09:55, will call additionally at Monasterevin, Kildare, Newbridge, Sallins and Hazelhatch

11:05 Galway to Heuston is deferred to 11:35, will call additionally at Monasterevin, Kildare, Newbridge, Sallins and Hazelhatch

13:05 Galway to Heuston is deferred to 13:15, will call additionally at Monasterevin, Kildare, Newbridge, Sallins and Hazelhatch

15:05 Galway to Heuston is deferred to 15:10, will call additionally at Monasterevin, Sallins and Hazelhatch

17:20 Galway to Heuston will be bus transfers departing at 17:00 direct from Galway to Athlone, second bus transfer departing at 17:00 from Galway to Oranmore, Athenry, Ballinasloe and Athlone, train departing at 18:52 from Athlone to Heuston calling additionally at Monasterevin, Sallins and Hazelhatch

18:10 Galway to Athlone will be substituted by bus transfers departing at 18:00 direct from Galway to Athlone, second bus transfer departing at 18:00 from Galway to Athenry, Ballinasloe and Athlone, third bus transfer departing at 18:00 from Galway to Oranmore, Athenry, Ballinasloe and Athlone

19:20 Galway to Heuston will be bus transfers departing at 19:00 direct from Galway to Athlone, second bus transfer departing at 19:00 from Galway to Oranmore, Athenry, Ballinasloe and Athlone, train departing at 20:52 from Athlone to Heuston calling additionally at Monasterevin, Kildare, Newbridge, Sallins and Hazelhatch