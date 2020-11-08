Significant delays expected in the Mountbellew and Moylough areas for the next three days due to roadworks

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – There will be significant delays in the Mountbellew and Moylough areas for the next three days due to roadworks.

Galway County Council and Harrington Concrete and Quarries have announced that Road resurfacing overlay works will commence tomorrow in the square in Mountbellew for one day and on the N63, Moylough for three day.

A Stop/Go system will be in place starting at 8am at both sites and will remain there until 1pm in Mountbellew tomorrow afternoon and until 6pm on Wednesday on the N63, Moylough.

Motorists are advised to allow additional times for their journeys and Galway County Council and Harrington Concrete and Quarries apologise for any inconvenience that may arise as a result of the proposed works.