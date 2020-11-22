Significant delays expected In the Craughwell area for the next three weeks due to roadworks

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – There will be significant delays in Craughwell for the next three weeks due to roadworks.

Galway County Council and Lagan Asphalt have announced that Road resurfacing overlay works will commence tomorrow on the R446 through Craughwell Village and will be in place until the 11th of December.

A Stop/Go temporary traffic management system will be in place starting at 7.30am and will remain in place until 7pm each evening.

Motorists are advised to allow additional times for their journeys and Galway County Council and Lagan Asphalt apologise for any inconvenience that may arise as a result of the proposed works.