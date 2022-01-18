Significant delays at UHG with 70 waiting on trolleys

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- Patients are experiencing significant delays at UHG today, with 70 waiting on trolleys in the emergency department, acute surgical assessment unit and acute medical unit.

Saolta says the hospital has been seriously impacted by COVID-19 and has been treating the highest number of patients with the virus in the country since January 11th.

Currently there are 88 patients with COVID-19 being treated in the hospital, on four COVID-19 dedicated wards.

In addition there are three further wards closed due to outbreaks.

The Saolta group has warned that pressure on bed capacity is resulting in long delays for patients who need to be admitted for ongoing treatment.

The hospital is asking the public to contact their GP during normal surgery hours or the Westdoc GP Out of Hours service in the first instance if their health problem is not urgent.