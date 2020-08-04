Significant decrease in public order incidents this Race Week

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

There was a significant decrease in public order incidents during the Galway Races this year.

That’s according to a Garda spokesperson.

The Galway Races Summer Festival took place behind closed doors this year in an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Jockeys, trainers and medics underwent strict health screening both in advance and on the day of racing – while racing fans were asked to avoid the Ballybrit racecourse and areas within its vicinity.

There had been some concern that tourists from across the country would flock to Galway City for the seven day festival, however, as most pubs remained closed visitor numbers were dramatically lower than previous years.

Gardaí would not provide a break-down of the number of public order incidents in Galway at this year’s Races, however, it’s confirmed there was a significant decrease.]