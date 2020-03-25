Significant contraction of Galway 2020 programme due to COVID 19 crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is to be a significant contraction of the Galway 2020 programme due to COVID 19 crisis.

The decision follows a meeting of the 2020 board to discuss the evolving situation regarding the coronavirus.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm, Galway 2020 says a significant contraction of the programme is necessary in light of the extraordinary challenges the project is facing and the unknown timeline as a result of the ongoing public health emergency.

It adds that decisions, which will be taken in the very near future, will be consistent with Government policy and will be in the best interest of the health of the public, its team, cultural partners and volunteers.

The board of Galway 2020 has moved to acknowledge and thank its team and cultural partners for their hard work and commitment to date.