Significant arts funding announced for Galway Gaeltacht national schools

Significant funding has been announced to promote traditional arts in Galway Gaeltacht national schools.

25 Galway schools will benefit from a share of the 1.27 million euro allocation which is being provided to the Irish language arts body – Ealaín na Gaeltachta.

Under the programme, Ealaín na Gaeltachta in partnership with local artists and teachers, will run classes in traditional music, dancing, singing and spoken word.

Over 600 students will benefit from the programme which is supported by the Government’s Irish Language Action Plan 2018-2022.

The funding has been approved by Gaeltacht Minister and Galway West TD Sean Kyne who says it’s important to keep our heritage alive.

