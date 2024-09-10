Signage for national speed limit changes to cost €1.2m across County Galway

Share story:

New signage to be installed across County Galway ahead of the implementation of national speed limit changes will cost €1.2m.

Galway County Council officials say the installation of three thousand new speed limit signs will be needed for the rollout.

Some of the changes will be implemented this November, with all changes to be in place by mid 2025.

Limits will lower to 80km/h on national secondary roads, 60km/h on local and rural roads, and 30km/h in town centres and housing estates.

Tuam Councillor Pete Roache told Kevin Dwyer the success of the changes will be down to policing: