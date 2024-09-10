Galway Bay FM

10 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Signage for national speed limit changes to cost €1.2m across County Galway

Share story:
Signage for national speed limit changes to cost €1.2m across County Galway

New signage to be installed across County Galway ahead of the implementation of national speed limit changes will cost €1.2m.

Galway County Council officials say the installation of three thousand new speed limit signs will be needed for the rollout.

Some of the changes will be implemented this November, with all changes to be in place by mid 2025.

Limits will lower to 80km/h on national secondary roads, 60km/h on local and rural roads, and 30km/h in town centres and housing estates.

Tuam Councillor Pete Roache told Kevin Dwyer the success of the changes will be down to policing:

Share story:

Galway Traveller Movement calls on Government to take mental health of community more seriously

Galway Traveller Movement is urging the Government to take issues surrounding the mental health of the community more seriously The call comes on World Su...

Galway city council launches digital 'What's On Guide' to boost night-time economy

Galway city council has launched a digital ‘What’s On Guide’ to boost night-time economy The pilot initiative is in partnership with the...

Claims traffic lights in Loughrea are better when out-of-order

Claims are being made that Loughrea is better off with a set of traffic lights being out of order. The sequence of the lights at the West Bridge was chang...

Galway RNLI volunteer crew launches twice in 18- hour-period

The crew of the Galway RNLI lifeboat has launched twice in an 18- hour-period It launched on Sunday afternoon after a report of a windsurfer in difficulty...