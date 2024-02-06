Galway Bay FM

6 February 2024

Shortages of secondary school places reported across five counties, including Galway

Shortages of secondary school places have been reported across five counties, including Galway.

A number of parents in Galway, Kildare, Wicklow, Dublin and Cork say they haven’t been able to secure a first-year place for their child for September.

The problem is an ongoing one in the Galway area over the last number of years, with the city the worst affected area.

According to the Irish Times, the Department of Education says it’s aware of enrolment pressures in these areas.

The Department has asked ‘oversubscribed’ secondary schools in these counties to share application data to see if pupils could be accommodated elsewhere.

