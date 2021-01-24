Shortage of ICU Beds as figures show a drop in Covid 19 Cases in Galway Hospitals but an increase in those needing treatment in ICU

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A critical shortage of ICU beds are reported in Hospitals in Galway following yesterday evening’s figures released by the HSE.

At 8pm yesterday evening, there were 116 cases in Galway University Hospital and 8 in Portiuncla Hospital Ballinasloe.

Of that number, 18 are in ICU in Galway and 3 in Portiuncula with only two Critical Care beds available in the county. Both at Galway University Hospital.

According to last night’s figures, there are currently none available in Portiuncula Hospital.

The head of the HSE says that nationally, 650 people with Covid-19 are now receiving levels of critical care in hospital.

Paul Reid says 214 patients are in ICU and 436 are on advanced respiratory support.

He says healthcare teams are battling to hold the levels of care and to save lives.

Meanwhile

The Chief Medical Officer says we’re starting to flatten the curve of Covid-19 infection.

However, Dr Tony Holohan says people must avoid meeting others.

The number of new Covid-19 cases has fallen to 1,910 and the 14 day incidence rate has also dropped to 955.5.

But 77 more people have died.

In Galway City and County, the news showed an improvement in Galway’s Incidence Rate figures on previous days with a reported number of 914.9 and 74 cases.