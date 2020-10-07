Short-term reprieve for Ballinasloe and Tuam swimming pools

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local councillors have agreed to support Ballinasloe and Tuam swimming pools and leisure facilities in remaining open until Christmas.

Councillors from both municipal districts met with local authority officials and facility management at County Hall last evening.

It was feared the leisure facilities, owned by Galway County Council and operated by Coral Leisure, would close due to financial pressures caused by the ongoing pandemic.

Footfall at the facilities has dropped to 5,000 visits per month from 11,000 pre COVID-19.

At the meeting, Tuam and Ballinasloe area councillors agreed in principal that the swimming pools and leisure centres would remain open until Christmas.

At the council’s budget meeting later this month there will be a discussion on what’s needed to keep the facilities open for 2021, with a vote to support the matter to follow.

Tuam area councillor Donnagh Killilea says he’s hopeful a motion of support will be passed by the council…..