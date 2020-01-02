Short term AirBnB lettings continue to increase in Galway despite new rules

Galway Bay fm news – Almost 1,800 short term AirBnB properties were advertised in Galway during December.

That’s according to the Irish Independent, which reports that the number of properties has increased in Galway despite the introduction of new rules aimed at making short term letting less attractive.

The Government brought in restrictions in July on how many days you can short-term let property in a rent pressure zone – as well as a requirement to register with the local authority.

Nationally, the number of lettings has risen by over a thousand since then – to stand at almost 7 thousand properties advertised across the country, primarily in urban centres such as Galway, Dublin and Cork.

However, just 370 landlords have applied to their local council to register their property

