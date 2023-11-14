Galway Bay FM

14 November 2023

Shop Street assault leaves man with facial injuries

Shop Street assault leaves man with facial injuries

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an assault in the city in which a man received injuries to his face

The assault took place on Shop Street in the early hours of Friday Morning at 2.30

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Galway Gardaí at 091 53-8000

