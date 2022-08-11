Shock sadness and nostalgia as McCambridge’s of Shop Street is sold to Musgrave

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s shock and a degree of sadness and nostalgia among Galway people at the sale of McCambridge’s of Shop Street

The long-established family-run food business has been sold, for an undisclosed sum, to the Musgrave Group, which owns all Supervalu and Centra outlets

In 2018, Irish-owned Musgrave bought Donnybrook Fair in Dublin in a move into the gourmet food end

McCambridge’s was established in 1922, and today has a staff of 34 who Musgrave have confirmed will be retained

At one stage McCambridges formed part of the line of family businesses O’Gorman’s bookshop and Naughton’s hardware and furniture

Galway Bay fm News has been in the city centre to see what the public thinks of the sale of the iconic McCambridge’s