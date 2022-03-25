Shock as iconic Portumna family firm Canning Hurleys announces closure

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s shock in Portumna and GAA circles as iconic family firm Canning Hurleys has announced it’s to cease trading.

After 11 years in business, Canning Hurleys says it’s no longer in a position to produce the quality hurleys it has to date.

It says this is due to serious supply chain issues in securing quality ash planks, with the quantity available not enough to make the business viable.

It adds quality is at the core of every Canning hurley and they cannot compromise on quality in order to meet demand – noting ash supply issues are potentially set to worsen in future.

Canning Hurleys has moved to thank all of its staff, suppliers and customers over the years for their dedication, and for establishing the firm as a business with a genuine reputation for quality and service.

It says it gave the family great joy to see their hurleys used from underage blitzes across the country right up to Senior All-Ireland Hurling Final day in Croke Park.

The final day of business will be Thursday, March 31st.