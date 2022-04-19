Shock and sadness as young woman injured in Ardrahan camogie match dies

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- The young woman who was injured in an accident during a camogie match in Ardrahan yesterday has died.

It’s understood the woman, who was in her early twenties, was struck by a hurl during the course of the game.

Gardai have confirmed that they were called to an incident yesterday, and a woman was later taken to University Hospital Galway.

The woman who died was a member of Athenry Camogie Club and was an accomplished player, and member of a well known local family

A Mass was held for the woman this morning before news of her death was confirmed this afternoon

The accident has caused widespread shock across the Galway sporting community.

More on FYI Galway at 5.