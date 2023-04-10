Shock across Shrule and Headford following very serious road traffic collision

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- There is shock across Shrule and Headford following a very serious road traffic collision on the Ballyfruit road just outside Headford.

There are unconfirmed reports that two people have died in the incident and two others are injured.

The road is currently closed and will remain closed until further notice is given.

There are several Garda crews and vehicles still at the scene while a forensic collision investigation takes place.

Local diversions are in place and delays are expected.

No further information is available at this time but its understood all those involved are from the area.