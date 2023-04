There’s shock across North Galway as news is filtering through of the death of a woman due to an equestrian accident in Glenamaddy.

The accident happened on Thursday evening.

Galway Bay FM News understands that Gardai and emergency services attended the scene and the woman was taken to hospital following the accident where she later died.

The woman is believed to be from the North Galway Area and the matter has been referred to the HSA.