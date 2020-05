Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ships at Galway Port will sound their horns later today to mark International Workers Day.

It’s to honour those who are keeping supply chains open around the world during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ports in Cork, Dublin and Shannon Foynes will also take part in the event at 12 noon.

People nearby are encouraged to film the event and share it on social media.

