Sherry Fitzgerald’s Galway rental properties increase by 40% since outbreak

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Property firm Sherry Fitzgerald has seen a 40 percent increase in the number of available rental properties in Galway since the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

It comes as the firm’s stock level for monthly rentals has jumped by 68 percent nationwide, in the two-week period from March 5th to March 25th.

According to the Irish Times, Galway has seen the biggest regional increase in Sherry Fitzgerald’s rental portfolio nationwide for the period.

Galway is followed by Cork and Waterford, both with a 24 percent increase and Limerick where posted lettings have jumped by 20 percent.